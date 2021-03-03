Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $44,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.