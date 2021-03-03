Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 166,685 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.98% of WNS worth $71,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.