Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 21,596 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of Floor & Decor worth $86,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,786. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

