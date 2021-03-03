Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 201,352 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $74,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE NVT opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

