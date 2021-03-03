Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 6,369 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,447,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.