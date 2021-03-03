Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 74,787 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,787 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $91,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

