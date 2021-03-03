Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $69,240.30 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.