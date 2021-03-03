Arweave Hits Market Cap of $468.37 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $14.03 or 0.00027235 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $468.37 million and $28.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.16 or 0.00790642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046303 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003977 BTC.

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

