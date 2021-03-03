Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.50

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.50 and last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 4732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

