Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,096.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,096 ($53.51) and last traded at GBX 4,084 ($53.36), with a volume of 967576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,969 ($51.86).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,825.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,234.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.