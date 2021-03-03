ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.