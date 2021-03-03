ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.