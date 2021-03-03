Assetmark Inc. Acquires 17,505 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $50,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

