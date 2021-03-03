Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,355 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 9,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

