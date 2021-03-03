Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.52. 2,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,092. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.