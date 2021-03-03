Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,581 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

