Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 210.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

