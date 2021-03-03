Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Insider Robin Freestone Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock opened at GBX 1,918 ($25.06) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,594 ($86.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.