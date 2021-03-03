Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

AY traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 7,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

