Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Atlas stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.