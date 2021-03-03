ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

