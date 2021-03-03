AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

