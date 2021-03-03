Audius Price Reaches $0.49 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $59.32 million and $3.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00483420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00079224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00481311 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

