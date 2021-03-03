Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. 1,122,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 910,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

