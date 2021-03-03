Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 130.0% in February

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the January 28th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

