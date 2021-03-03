Aviva PLC Acquires 29,855 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after acquiring an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,185,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,159,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.50. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

