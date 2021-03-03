Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.42% of QIAGEN worth $49,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in QIAGEN by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

