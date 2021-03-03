Aviva PLC Buys 73,035 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,035 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.