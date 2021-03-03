Aviva PLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Square by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

