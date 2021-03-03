Aviva PLC Sells 13,452 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $225.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $297.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

