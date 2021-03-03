Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 7.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 431,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 451,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,756 shares of company stock worth $1,513,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

