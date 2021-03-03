Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.47. 1,070,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 569,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,988 shares of company stock worth $4,126,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $18,036,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 333,016 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

