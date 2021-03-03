Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.54

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 1422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

