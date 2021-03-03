Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.42. 2,369,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,763,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

