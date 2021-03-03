Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

