Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

