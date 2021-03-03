Azul (AZUL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,673. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

