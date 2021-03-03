B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GAIA. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 177,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

