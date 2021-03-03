B2Gold Corp. (BTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

