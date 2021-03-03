Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $97,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.