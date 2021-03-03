Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,886 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $64,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.