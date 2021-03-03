Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $61.44 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

