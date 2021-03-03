Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $77.85 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of IPG Photonics worth $77,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.32.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

