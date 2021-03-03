Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,957,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,797 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Jumia Technologies worth $361,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JMIA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

