Baker Chad R Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Baker Chad R acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $64,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $30,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $18,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 25,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,681. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

