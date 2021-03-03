Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

