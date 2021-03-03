Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.42. Approximately 392,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 334,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

