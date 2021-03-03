Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.