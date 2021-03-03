Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.39

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 16470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.