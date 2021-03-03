Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$113.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.85.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$107.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,994. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.